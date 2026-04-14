Timing out strong storms today and the rest of the week

CLEVELAND — Feeling much more like June, rather than mid-April across Northeast Ohio, but we will have to dodge rounds of storms.

Waves of storms will continue for much of this week. How last night's storms unfolded dictates today's storms, and today's storms dictate Wednesday and so forth.

As far as today's storms go, plan on a few to build around midday. These will slide from west to east from 11a-5p bringing heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. School letting out, after-school practices, the workday ends... all likely impacted by today's t-storms.

Wednesday looks like the most active day this week in storm coverage. They'll likely be the strongest and most widespread we see all week.

We'll watch for timing and update you as soon as we get a handle on them. Similar story for Thursday—plan on storms, but not all day.

DAILY FORECAST:

Tuesday: A few afternoon storms.| High: 77°

Wednesday: More widespread storms, coming in waves.| High: 76°

Thursday: More storms are possible. | High: 75°

Friday: Drying out early. | High: 70º

Saturday: More heat, more humidity, more storms. | High: 80º

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