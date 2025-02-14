Timing out the impacts from this weekend's winter storm

CLEVELAND — A cold Valentine's Day is the perfect Valentine's Day to cuddle with your loved ones! Highs will be in the middle-20s. We're super sunny to start but clouds will sneak back in this afternoon. After this morning's snow ends, we're dry the rest of the day. However, ANOTHER winter storm has NE OH in the crosshairs this weekend and it will likely have significant impacts.

Saturday starts with a quick inch or 2 of light to moderate snow. That snow will change over to rain by the afternoon. Rain could be heavy at times Saturday night. We will need to monitor for any ice-jam flooding issues.

That rain lingers all night and into Sunday... Sunday will start with cold rain early, but changes back to snow by mid-morning. Additional snow accumulations are likely Sunday into Sunday night. Winter Weather Advisories may be needed for parts of the viewing area this weekend with lingering lake effect and bitterly cold temperatures early next week. Temperatures will struggle to rise above freezing for most of the next seven days, and below-average temperatures (just like in January) will be the name of the game for much of the rest of February.

Stay safe and warm!

DAILY FORECAST:

Valentine's Day: Some cold sunshine, and snow moves in overnight. | High: 26º

Saturday: AM snow (Tr-2") changing to PM rain. Ice jam flooding possible.| High: 40º

Sunday: Rain changes to snow early. 2-5 inches of snow possible during the day. Colder. | High: 27º

Monday: AM lake effect snow east. Very cold. | High: 20º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter