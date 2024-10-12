Timing out weekend rain chances

CLEVELAND — It is a much milder start to the day on Saturday compared to Friday morning, with more clouds. You can thank our next system for that plus bringing back the chance for rain this weekend. Much of the daytime hours will be dry on Saturday except for an isolated shower or two. Plan for temps in the mid-60s, so cooler than Friday afternoon, but pretty typical for mid-October.

The rain/storm chances ramp up tonight and into early on Sunday. The best chance for rain will be in the northern half of our viewing area, with the highest rainfall totals falling there as well. There will likely be a large range of rainfall totals by the end of the weekend. The northern half of our viewing area could see 0.5 to 1.5 inches of rain, while southern communities could pick up trace amounts to about half an inch on the high side. Plan for periodic showers throughout the rest of the day on Sunday and continuing on Monday.

This system will feature a cold front, so next week, we will get another cold snap! Highs will likely get trapped in the 50s for early next week. We will slowly be drying up next week as well. We are leaving the chance for some lake-effect rain showers on Tuesday and Wednesday, so they will only impact our northeastern communities.

What To Expect

A few showers this weekend

Rain chances increase Saturday night into Sunday

Best chance & heaviest rain to the north and early on Sunday

On and off showers Sunday PM and Mondy

Even cooler next week - highs in the 50s

Daily Breakdown:

Saturday: More clouds and seasonal. Rain arrives late. | High: 64º

Sunday: Heaviest early then scattered T-showers. | High: 65º

Monday: Still dodging rain showers, much cooler. | High: 52º

Tuesday: A few more lake effect showers. Below average temps. | High: 50º

Wednesday: Isolated lake effect showers early. Still chilly. | High: 56º

