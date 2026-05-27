Today is the warmest and wettest day of the week

CLEVELAND — I'm tracking rain. Heavy rain, too.

It's SOAKED south of Route 30 through midday.

Showers will gradually pull farther north by the early afternoon, but this is not a 100% chance for rain. As a rule, there is a much better chance of rain the farther south you live. Sporadic downpours and random rumbles of thunder are possible.

The cold front to the north has a lot less moisture, but a couple more showers will be possible as the front moves through. The greater impact from the front will be a change in wind direction (from the south to the north), and it will get a bit breezier by Thursday.

The front will also drop our temperatures for the end of the week and into the weekend. It will be slightly below average, but still pleasant. Plus, it looks dry for several days! Drier than normal conditions could continue until early June!

DAILY FORECAST:

Wednesday: Few t-showers through early afternoon.| High: 78º

Thursday: Cooler. Looking dry.| High: 67º

Friday: Tons of sun.| High: 69º

Saturday: More clouds.| High: 64º

Sunday: Sun & clouds.| High: 67º

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