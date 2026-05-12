Today's rebound cut short by a midweek soaker

CLEVELAND — Temperatures will remain cooler than average for most of the work week.

We're rebounding today after a FROSTY morning. Especially inland off of Lake Erie. Temps starting out CHILLY. Like I said, though, the rebound is a nice one today.

Plan on 60s today. 60s and sun. Clouds return this afternoon, but we should stay dry until closer to the evening. Most of us are dry until overnight.

Tonight looks soaked. Heavier rain likely after midnight until sunrise. Get out the door a bit early Wednesday to avoid any slowdowns. Visibility, wet roads, and even wind could be a concern for the morning commute. We dry out midday before temps take a dive. Dropping from near 60º into the lower 50s by the PM Drive.

We'll drop all the way into the 40s for Thursday morning, but I'm not looking for frost. In fact, I'm not expecting frost again until the fall!

DAILY FORECAST:

Tuesday: AM frost. Clouds increasing. Showers return late. | High: 68º

Wednesday: Rain likely. Storm possible. | High: 60º (midday then dropping)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, Isolated shower chance. | High: 54º

Friday: Partly cloudy. Seasonable. | High: 63º

Saturday: Warm & breezy with a few storms. | High: 76º

Sunday: Storms possible, still warm. | High: 79º

Monday: Storms possible, even warmer. | High: 82º

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter