Today's rebound is followed by a SOAKED Thursday

CLEVELAND — Tons of sun today... and we need it. We started out frosty with temps dipping to near 30º for most of Northeast Ohio. Brrr...

That sun though... helping temps rebound quickly. We're near 50º by noon with highs this afternoon in the middle 50s. Enjoy the sun while we have it because clouds thicken and rain returns overnight. We're absolutely SOAKED Thursday morning with steady and, at times, heavy rain. Plan on low visibility, ponding on roads and slower traffic due to hydroplaning and overall slower rates of speed. That means get out the door early so you're not rushing around in the rain.

We'll gradually dry out Thursday afternoon with temps slowly rising to near 50º by sunset. We'll be back in the 50s each of the next several days including the weekend!

DAILY FORECAST:

Wednesday: Bright rebound back to near the norm. | High: 56º

Thursday: Widespread steady, heavy morning rain. | High: 49º

Friday: Drying out with limited lake effect rain. | High: 54º

Saturday: Mainly sunny & seasonable. | High: 53º

Sunday: More clouds. | High: 56º

