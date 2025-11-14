Today's the PICK DAY of the week!

CLEVELAND — Here comes the rebound! A brief but impressive warm-up is in the forecast for the next few days, but there will also be a chance of rain and even a few rumbles this weekend.

It's a cold start to our Friday with temperatures in the low 30s... However, we're already rebounding. We're super mild by the afternoon. Plan for afternoon temperatures in the middle to upper 50s!

It will be gorgeous, with less wind and more warmth. The temperature roller coaster reaches the top of the hill on Saturday, with widespread 60s on the way. However, as temperatures increase, so do the winds again and rain chances. It does not look like a washout, but a few afternoon and evening t-storms are expected on Saturday. This is most likely in our southern and eastern communities.

These storms are not expected to be severe, but some pockets of heavy rain and gusty winds are possible with the strongest storms, the highest chance being Saturday evening and closer to the PA state line.

Storms fade quickly, but isolated showers will linger into Sunday morning, especially in our easternmost communities. The high temperature is expected to happen early on Sunday with a quick drop into the 40s. The temperatures will eventually drop into the 30s overnight into Monday. Next week is looking chilly and below average, with highs only in the 40s most days.

DAILY FORECAST:

Friday: Clearing nicely with more sun and more warmth. | High: 58º

Saturday: Warm & windy with afternoon storms.| High: 63º

Sunday: Showers early but drying & cool after. | High: 42º

Monday: Drying out but staying cool. | High: 41º

