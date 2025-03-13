Today's weather term is: Lake Breeze!

CLEVELAND — We're looking great today! Chilly along the lakeshore but seasonable. Temps along the lakeshore will be in the 30s/40s with 60s inland away from the lake. By week's end, we could reach the lower 70s on Friday! Best of all, rain chances this week are limited, so expect some warmer, dry days until Saturday that is.

The next best chance for rain and storms holds off until this weekend. Much of Friday will be dry, but scattered rain and storms are expected by Saturday and early Sunday. We will be monitoring the potential for stronger storms by Saturday afternoon and evening.

DAILY FORECAST:

Thursday: Super sunny with a CHILLY Lake Breeze!| High: 48º (60s Akron/Canton!)

Friday: High cloud filtering the sun but VERY warm & a bit breezy.| High: 75º

Saturday: Scattered thunderstorms. Some could be strong to severe. Warm & windy!| High: 70º

Sunday: Scattered rain, especially during the morning. Cooler.| High: 58º

St. Patrick's Day: Partly sunny. Seasoanble!| High: 45º

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Warmer again.| High: 63º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter