Tons of sun and summer-like temps!

CLEVELAND — It is a chilly start to the day, but not for long! Temperatures continue to climb for your Browns Sunday! We'll start in the 40s for early tailgaters but warm quickly into the lower & middle 70s during the afternoon, which will be a few clicks warmer than Saturday. The winds will be slightly stronger today with southwest winds 5-10 mph. There will be ample sunshine all day.

Temps continue to climb into early this week. We will be flirting with 80 degrees on Monday and Tuesday! That is WAY above average for late October.

Rain is not in the forecast until late Wednesday. That system will bring back the chilly October air by the end of next week.

What To Expect



Gradually warming up each day

Sunny & warm for Browns Sunday

70s ahead!

Plenty of dry days

Daily Breakdown:

Sunday: Dry and warm. | High: 75º

Monday: Even warmer. | High: 78º

Tuesday: Still very warm with clouds rolling in late. | High: 79º

Wednesday: Few PM showers. | High: 71º

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Breezy, and cooler. | High: 54º

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Stray shower. | High: 56º

Saturday: Partly sunny. Warmer. | High: 63º

