Tracking big wind, big heat & big rain as we wrap up the week

CLEVELAND — A warm front pushing through NE OH this morning dominating the day. Plan on a brief morning shower and maybe another few midday along the lakeshore. The bigger impact is the wind and warmth!

We heat up QUICKLY today! High temperatures will soar up to between 75 and 80 degrees. Gusty winds and some sun is what's helping us heat up. Gusts could reach over 40mph at times.

As a cold front slides through on Saturday morning and then stalls across Southern Ohio through Sunday. Temperatures will fall back into the 50s for Saturday afternoon. Scattered rain and storms are possible on and off through the day. A couple of storms in our southern counties could contain some large hail. Pro Soccer at Huntington Bank Field Saturday afternoon: Isolated showers with temperatures in the 50s. Bring a coat.

Sunday, we'll keep an eye out for a few rain showers. Otherwise, I expect mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-50s. Make sure you have a backup plan for Easter Egg Hunts INSIDE.

For a more in-depth look at the weekend forecast,click this link.

DAILY FORECAST:

Friday: Windy & VERY warm after isolated t-showers through early afternoon.| High: 79º

Saturday: Looking SOAKED with falling temps. | High: 64º (50s during the afternoon)

EASTER Sunday: Partly sunny & cool with a few rain showers.| High: 54º

Monday: Scattered rain but mild. | High: 64º

