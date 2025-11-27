Tracking Lake Effect Snow for Thanksgiving and Black Friday

CLEVELAND — Get ready for a very active holiday forecast. Rain, snow, strong winds - oh my! For an in-depth look at the wintry holiday forecast...click this link.



LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING: Issued for Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga, and Ashtabula Counties from Thursday morning through 7 p.m. Friday.

Plan on heavy snow in squalls east of CLE and into the primary snowbelt on Thanksgiving and then eventually into the secondary belt later Thursday and Black Friday. Some communities could pick up over 12 inches of snow. This will impact travel over the holiday. Not only is snow expected, but it will still be blustery on Thursday and Friday. This could cause blowing and drifting snow, plus brutal wind chills in the teens.

Lake effect snow will gradually taper off on Black Friday, but we may get in on another round of rain and snow to finish out the Holiday Weekend, especially on Sunday. More on that round as we get into the end of the week.

DAILY FORECAST:

Thanksgiving Day: Cold & windy with lake effect snow. | High: 33º

Friday: Less windy but still cold & snowy, especially Cleveland metro, points east and southeast. | High: 32º

Saturday: Snow showers possible late. Cold. | High: 35º

Sunday: Snow mixing to rain. | High: 39º

Monday: Cloudy & Cold. | High: 32º

