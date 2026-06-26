Tracking light rain today, thunder Saturday, and INTENSE heat next week

CLEVELAND — GORGEOUS sunrise.

Clouds roll back in this morning and eventually lead to showers, but the heaviest rain is holding off. Plan on a few light rain showers today.

The best chance for rain this weekend will be on Saturday morning and early afternoon. The heaviest rainfall looks to continue to favor our southern communities. Cannot keep the forecast for Sunday completely dry, but it looks isolated and lighter.

Then once we head into next week, the heat begins to build! The upper 80s and lower 90s are looking more likely from Monday through the middle of next week, along with much more noticeable humidity. High heat + high humidity = it will feel even hotter! Get ready to sweat!

DAILY FORECAST:

Friday: A few light showers. High: 75º

Saturday: Soaked early, afternoon storms. High: 73º

Sunday: Isolated rain. Seasonable. Muggy. High: 81º

Monday: Possible storm. Warmer and muggy. High: 86º

Tuesday: Isolated storms. Hot & humid. High: 90º

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