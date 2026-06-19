Tracking pop-up storm chances into Father's Day weekend

CLEVELAND — If you haven't opened the windows up yet this morning, make sure you do tonight. Cool and comfortable nights are here for the next few days with no rain and low humidity.

While overnights will be rain-free, there are isolated pop-up rain chances the next few days. A 20-percent chance today, 30-percent chance tomorrow, and widespread rain likely by Sunday evening.

Cooler-than-normal temperatures will also continue for the next several days. Plan for mid and upper 70s, which is a couple of degrees below the average for mid to late June. Low 80s are more typical.

There is a much better chance of rain and storms on Father's Day evening. Thankfully, the timing looks good for any outdoor plans with dad! The morning and afternoon look dry with increased rain chances by Sunday evening. Heavy rain is possible Sunday night into Monday morning

DAILY FORECAST:

Juneteenth: Partly sunny, isolated T-showers.| High: 76º

Saturday: Partly sunny. A few PM t-storms.| High: 75º

Father's Day: Partly sunny. Dry daytime. Heavy rain at night.| High: 74º

Monday: Heavy rain expected early. High: 72º

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