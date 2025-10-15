Tracking rain this morning, followed by a shot of chilly air

CLEVELAND — An isolated shower chance moves in for the start of Wednesday; otherwise, anticipate more clouds for your mid-week. Most areas will see temperatures a couple of degrees below average on Wednesday afternoon, as highs reach the lower 60s.

Cooler air moves in for the start of the day on Thursday, with some areas potentially seeing patchy frost, as temperatures will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Highs will once again struggle to warm past 60 on Thursday afternoon, despite seeing sunshine across the region.

Temperatures will bump back up to round out the work week, as highs will top off in the mid to upper 60s on Friday, under partly sunny skies. Ahead of a cold front, temperatures will be even warmer to begin the weekend, with highs in the mid 70s on Saturday. The front will usher in better rain chances by late afternoon through Sunday, which could impact the Browns game on Sunday afternoon. Cooler air will filter in for the start of the new work week, as highs fall into the mid to upper 50s, along with a few lingering rain chances on Monday and Tuesday.

DAILY FORECAST:

Wednesday: Isolated AM rain showers possible. Cooler | High: 61º

Thursday: Sun returns but temps struggle. | High: 60º

Friday: Partly sunny. Not as cool. | High: 65º

Saturday: T'showers possible late. Warmer. | High: 73º

Sunday: Scattered t'showers. Cooler. | High: 65º

Monday: Early shower chance. Cooler again. | High: 59º

