Tracking rain, thunder, and incredibly hot temps all heading our way

CLEVELAND — Dodging a few light showers this morning. Might need to run the wipers as you head to work this morning. Won't need them all day.

In fact, we're dry and mild midday into the afternoon. It's that dry time that allows us to warm up and destabilize. Helping fuel this afternoon's storms.

Humidity is also building and to add more fuel for thunderstorms. Most of us get rain and thunder, but only isolated areas get damage. The threat is low but not zero. So be alert. We will be watching for damaging straight-line winds, hail, and heavy rain.

Another round of scattered storms is in the forecast to wrap up the week and start the weekend, as another area of low pressure moves into Ohio. Friday should start dry, but another round of rain is expected to roll in from the SW during the afternoon. How far north the rain goes Friday evening into Saturday is the big question. The farther south you live, the better chance you have of seeing rain on Friday and Saturday. Repeated rounds of heavy rain could lead to flooding.

The best chance for rain this weekend will be early on Saturday and again in our southern communities. Cannot keep the forecast for Sunday completely dry, but it looks isolated and lighter.

Then once we head into next week, the heat begins to build! Upper 80s and lower 90s are looking more possible by Monday through the middle of next week, along with much more noticeable humidity. High heat + high humidity = it will feel even hotter! Get ready to sweat!

DAILY FORECAST:

Thursday: Morning rain, afternoon thunderstorms. High: 79º

Friday: Scattered PM thunderstorms. High: 76º

Saturday: Scattered storms. Especially early and south. Muggy. High: 78º

Sunday: Isolated rain. More seasonable. Muggy. High: 81º

Monday: Possible storm. Warmer and muggy. High: 86º

Tuesday: Isolated storms. Hot & humid. High: 90º

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