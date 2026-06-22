Tracking rain to kick off the work week

CLEVELAND — SOAKED this morning. That won't be the trend all day, though. We're drying out quickly, and most of us stay dry the rest of the day. Most of us.

I'm still tracking a few t-storms this afternoon. Those could be strong. But the best shot for them is south of Rt. 30. That's where afternoon temps could touch the 70s. North of Rt. 30 will hod in the 60s all day.

We're staying on the "cooler than normal" side through midweek. Low humidity, bright sun, great temps... Great for June!

Late week, we bring the heat, humidity, and thunderstorms back. We're closer to 80º with several rounds of thunder in the forecast.

DAILY FORECAST:

Monday: Cloudy & cool with a few PM storms south. High: 67º

Tuesday: Mostly sunny & comfortable. High: 72º

Wednesday: Bright & still comfortable. High: 76º

Thursday: Warmer with a few storms. High: 78º

Friday: Scattered storms. High: 77º

Saturday: A few storms. High: 79º

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