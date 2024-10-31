Tracking rain, wind and warmth for Trick or Treaters

CLEVELAND — Halloween is here, and Mother Nature has her own tricks for the kids as they gather their treats. Temps are in the middle and upper 70s through the afternoon. Scattered rain showers and even a rumble of thunder roll in by mid-afternoon and last into the evening, which could put a damper on our little ghosts and goblins. Winds will also gust between 30 and 40 mph for the third straight day.

Temps take a dive Friday with highs in the 50s early in the day... dropping into the 40s during the afternoon.

*Don't forget we will "Fall Back" to Standard Time on Sunday, November 3rd at 2 AM. So set your Clocks back an hour before you head to bed on Saturday, and check your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors to ensure they are in working order.

What To Expect:



Dry and warm tonight

Windy through Thursday

Plan on wind and isolated showers on Halloween afternoon

Much cooler this weekend

Daily Breakdown:

Halloween: Windy with scattered late-day rain. | High: 77º

Friday: Clearing & cooling through the day. | High: 53º (40s by afternoon)

Saturday: Bright but cooler. | High: 56º

Sunday: More clouds with a shot at a few showers by late afternoon. | High: 60º

