Tracking rain, wind, cold and snow as we head into the New Year

CLEVELAND — We're SOAKED this morning with light rain trying to taper off. We'll dry out midday along with much less wind. Plan ahead for a much slower Monday morning commute. Visibility issues along with debris from gusts over 35 mph.

We're back in the lower 40s with a couple of peeks of sun this afternoon. Enjoy it, it's brief!

Heavy rain returns late Tuesday morning. Plan on localized flooding along with occasional rumbles of thunder and gusty winds. The storms won't last all day, but that's the initial wave of our New Year's Storm.

The next wave will arrive toward evening and overnight. Plan on lighter rain, but temps will be dropping, and winds will be picking up. It'll be gusty, colder and still wet. That means rain changes to snow overnight. Plan on accumulating snow Wednesday morning, followed by lake effect setting up.

We'll be tracking lake effect snow on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday as frigid cold air rushes over Lake Erie.

DAILY FORECAST:

Monday: Morning showers, followed by afternoon sun peeks.| High: 42º

New Year's Eve: Heavy rain midday followed by more showers late. Colder, Windier late with rain changing to snow. | High: 46º

New Year's Day: Cold & windy with a few snow showers. | High: 36º

Thursday: Much Colder with lake effect snow. | High: 30º

Friday: Cold with a few snow showers. | High: 28º

Saturday: Colder with lake effect snow. | High: 26º

Sunday: Cold with lake effect snow ending. | High: 27º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter