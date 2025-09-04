Tracking rounds of rain and much cooler air as we head into the weekend.

CLEVELAND — A lot going on today in the weather world. We kicked the day off with rain. Mostly light rain but there were a few downpours embedded in that line... even some thunder.

The cold front sparking this rain will continue to spark rain through midday for Cleveland. Plan on scattered rain and thunder building along the front as it slides east across Ohio. That means areas south and east of CLE will have an even better shot at thunder later in the day. WE'll work in some daytime heating. The strongest storms will build south of Akron.

We dry out from northwest to southeast by the evening commute. We may even clear out late.

DAILY FORECAST:

Thursday: Showers and Storms, especially early. Much cooler. | High: 65º

Friday: Windy & warmer with a few late day storms. | High: 78º

Saturday: Cooler again. A few showers, especially early. | High: 68º

Sunday: Cool & breezy with a light lake effect shower possible. | High: 65º

