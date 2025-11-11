Tracking snow for some of us but brutually cold for everyone

CLEVELAND — It's Veteran's Day! Thank a Veteran today!

We're still tracking snow. Lake effect snow. If you're in Akron or south, you're only going to see a few flakes, no accumulations today.

North of Akron will be a different story. It's coming off of Lake Erie in bursts. Quick accums then they melt. While it's snowing, though, it's slick.

Snow totals are varying because of the snow, melt, snow, melt back and forth dance.

The heavy lake effect snow will linger until about midday before finally sliding east and out of Ohio. I still have a quick-moving clipper for the PM Drive. Plan on one last quick coating for the drive home.

DAILY FORECAST:

Veteran's Day: Lake Effect snow squalls (mainly east). | High: 36º (feels like teens)

Wednesday: Rain/snow mix early followed by isolated light showers. | High: 47º

Thursday: Dry. Partly sunny. | High: 49º

Friday: Partly sunny. Seasonable. | High: 50º

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Warm. Chance of showers.| High: 56º

