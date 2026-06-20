Tracking storm chances for Father's Day weekend

CLEVELAND — If you haven't opened the windows up yet today, make sure you do this morning or again tonight. Cool and comfortable nights are here for one more night.

Cooler-than-normal temperatures will also continue for the next several days. Plan for mid and upper 70s, which is a couple of degrees below the average for mid to late June. Low 80s are more typical.

Pop-up rain chances return the next few days. Plan for a 30-percent chance on Saturday, with a brief downpour possible through noon, then afternoon inland pop-ups. Then widespread rain is likely by Sunday evening.

Thankfully, this means that the timing looks good for any outdoor plans with dad! The morning and afternoon look dry with increased rain chances by Sunday evening. Heavy rain is possible Sunday night into Monday morning. 1-2 inches will be possible, so flooding will be a concern.

Rain will come to an end pretty early on Monday, with several dry days next week!

DAILY FORECAST:

Saturday: Partly sunny. A few t-storms.| High: 75º

Father's Day: Partly sunny. Dry daytime. Heavy rain at night.| High: 74º

Monday: Heavy rain expected early. High: 72º

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