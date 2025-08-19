Tracking thunderstorms today with a slim shot at damage

CLEVELAND — Storms come back today.

Our next cold front is heading our way. Plan on a few rain showers midday with a much better shot at stronger thunderstorms closer to evening. We are expecting a line of rain and thunder sliding east into Ohio from about noon until midnight. The highest coverage of storms will likely be from about 4 pm to 10 pm, with storms gradually fading as we near midnight. The strongest storms will have lightning, heavy rain, and gusty winds. The threat of damage is low but not zero. Make sure you have a way to get updates as these storms roll through NEO.

A few more lingering t-showers are expected on Wednesday, but the coverage and intensity will be lower than Tuesday. The end of the work week looks dry with seasonal temperatures. Another front aims our region this weekend. The exact timing is still in question, but we do know that it will usher in FALL-like temperatures by early next week.

DAILY FORECAST:

Tuesday: Scattered storms returning. | High: 84º

Wednesday: Few t-showers, followed by late-day sun. | High: 77º

Thursday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. | High: 79º

Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer. | High: 81º

Saturday: Mostly dry. Touch warmer. | High: 83º

