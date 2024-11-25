Travel for the holidays impacted by cold, wind, rain & snow this year

CLEVELAND — Plan for scattered showers for most of Monday through the morning Tuesday as a cold front moves through the region. These showers look to be light, with less than 0.25 inches across the area. Winds will kick up on Tuesday with cooler temperatures, allowing for a wintry mix, especially in our northeastern communities.

As for Thanksgiving, there is a lot of uncertainty about the track of the next storm system. A wintry mix is possible - but not guaranteed at this point. But the trend does look to become wintry and COLD by the end of the week and into next weekend. Highs in the 30s look likely! Brrr. And we might need to find the shovel as lake effect begins to ramp up Friday thru the weekend.

Stay with the Power of 5 weather team for the latest updates regarding your holiday forecast!

DAILY FORECAST:

Monday: Mild temps with scattered showers.| High: 50º

Tuesday: Early shower (Mix). Mostly cloudy. Cooler.| High: 43º

Wednesday: More clouds. Showers - especially late. Chilly.| High: 43º

Thanksgiving: Messy. Rain/Snow showers. Slushy accumulations are possible.| High: 42º

Friday: Snow showers. Colder.| High: 36º

Saturday: Lake effect snow showers. Colder again.| High: 33º

