Trending brighter and warmer this week

CLEVELAND — The clouds are sticking around today, and it’ll feel chilly with highs only reaching the upper 40s. But the bigger weather story comes after sunset.

Tonight brings our first widespread frost and freeze of the season, even along the lakeshore. The setup is nearly perfect for a cold November night: the sky clears, the wind settles down and temps tumble.

Without clouds helping hold some warmth near the ground and without much wind mixing the air, the ground can cool quickly. That means frost on the grass, rooftops and probably plenty of windshields by Tuesday morning.

So yes, Tuesday may be the morning you finally have to dig out the ice scraper. Give yourself an extra couple of minutes before heading to work or getting the kids to school.

If you still have any sensitive plants hanging on outside, tonight is also the night to bring them in or cover them up.

A cold start, but a nice Tuesday

The cold won't stick around very long.

After the frosty start, sunshine takes over Tuesday and helps us climb back to around 50 by afternoon. You'll still want the heavier jacket early, but the afternoon will feel noticeably better.

And it only gets warmer from there.

We'll keep plenty of sunshine around for the rest of the work week as highs climb closer to 60. That's a pretty nice stretch for mid-November and good news if you need to finish raking leaves, tackle some outdoor projects or start putting up the holiday decorations.

Right now, the next chance for rain holds off until Sunday, so most of the week looks quiet, dry and increasingly mild.

Regional Highlight: South Region

The South Region gets the coldest air tonight.

With a clear sky and barely any wind, temps will fall quickly after sunset. By early Tuesday morning, upper 20s are likely across parts of the region, making a hard freeze a real possibility.

If you still have flowers, herbs or other plants hanging on outside, this is probably the night to bring them in. A light covering may not be enough for the more sensitive stuff once temps spend some time below freezing.

Today's forecast

5-Day Forecast:

Monday: Drying out but still cool. | High: 49º

Tuesday: Sunny & Milder. | High: 52º

Wednesday: Sunny & above average. | High: 55º

Thursday: Sunny & warmer. | High: 59º

Friday: Partly cloudy & a touch warmer. | High: 61º

Quick Early-Winter Reminders

Since this is our first real cold snap of the season, take five minutes today to get ahead of winter:

Check your tire pressure: Sudden temperature drops cause tire pressure to dip, which often triggers that pesky dashboard warning light on cold mornings. Toss a brush in the trunk: Even though roads will stay wet rather than icy today, overnight lows in the 30s can leave a thin layer of frost on your windshield. Dress for the wind, not the thermometer: A 40-degree day feels drastically different when a brisk northwest breeze is blowing off Lake Erie. Wind-resistant layers are your best friend this weekend.

Learn the lingo: The Power of 5 Weather Team wants to get you your forecast closer to home. We have broken NEO into 5 separate and distinct regions. Find your region to get your hyper-local forecast!



Cleveland Metro Region: Cuyahoga County. This region includes cities such as Cleveland, Parma, Westlake, Berea, Strongsville, Independence, Solon, Beachwood, and Euclid. Snowbelt Region: Lake, Geauga, and Ashtabula Counties. This includes cities such as Mentor, Geneva, Ashtabula, Bainbridge, Chardon, Burton, and Orwell. Akron-Canton Region: Summit, Stark, and Portage Counties. This region includes cities such as Akron, Canton, Hudson, Ravenna, Mantua, Alliance, and Canal Fulton. West Region: Lorain, Medina, Erie, Huron, Richland, and Ashland Counties. This region includes cities such as Lorain, Wellington, Medina, Lodi, Ashland, Mansfield, Willard, and Sandusky. South Region: Wayne, Holmes, Tuscarawas, Carroll Counties. This region includes Wooster, Millersburg, New Philadelphia, Strasburg, Mineral City, Carrollton, and Newcomerstown

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