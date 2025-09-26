Tropical trouble: Storm near Haiti may bring wind, rain, surge to US next week

A storm system in the Atlantic is expected to become a tropical depression or tropical storm this weekend.

The system, centered over Haiti early Friday, is expected to drift through the Bahamas this weekend. The National Hurricane Center said there is an 80% chance it will develop into a tropical depression or tropical storm by Sunday morning.

The National Hurricane Center warned the system could directly impact the U.S. early next week.

"While there remains considerable uncertainty in the long-range track and intensity of the system, there is a significant risk of wind, rainfall and storm-surge impacts for a portion of the Southeast U.S. coast early next week. Interests in this area should also monitor the progress of the system," the National Hurricane Center said.

Tropical Storm Chantal is the only named storm to directly impact the U.S. so far this year, making landfall in late June as a weak tropical storm in South Carolina.

The tropics have been more active in recent days, with Hurricanes Gabrielle and Humberto forming in the open Atlantic. Hurricane Gabrielle became a post-tropical cyclone on Friday after striking the Azores. Humberto remains in the open Atlantic and is headed generally toward Bermuda.