True summer feel Friday, a few drenching downpours return this weekend

CLEVELAND — After an 11-out-of-10 weather day Thursday, it will be hard to top it on Friday. The sunshine will fade throughout the day but there will still be no rain during the daytime and it will be hotter. A true summer feel is on the way by this afternoon with highs in the upper 80s.

The humidity will start to climb as well today, with rain chances increasing this weekend. A stray sprinkle is possible late Friday, and a few spots could see some drizzle early Saturday, but it's more likely to see rain and storms starting Saturday evening. See our Power of 5 Regions forecast below for specific details to your community.

Latest data suggests the rain could linger a bit longer than we would like on Sunday, with even a couple of downpours lingering on Monday morning. The rain is being brought to you by a slow-moving storm, so the downpours could cause some flooding where they stall out. The storm will also help temperatures dip a bit on Sunday and Monday. The cool down doesn't last long. In fact, it looks like August will be starting with near-average temperatures.

POWER OF 5 REGIONS: Five regions. Five forecasts closer to home.

CLEVELAND METRO REGION: (Cuyahoga County): Mild start lakeside, increasing clouds through the day. Highs top out in the upper 80s for most. Middle 80s right at the lakefront, like Lakewood, Edgewater, and Euclid. Upper 80s elsewhere. Rain-free through at least Saturday morning with only isolated light rain or drizzle. Drenching downpours likely after sunset Saturday.



Mild start lakeside, increasing clouds through the day. Highs top out in the upper 80s for most. Middle 80s right at the lakefront, like Lakewood, Edgewater, and Euclid. Upper 80s elsewhere. Rain-free through at least Saturday morning with only isolated light rain or drizzle. Drenching downpours likely after sunset Saturday. AKRON-CANTON REGION: (Summit, Stark and Portage Counties): Cool start in the upper 50s with clear skies, with highs approaching 90 for many this afternoon. Stay cool at the Summit County Fair! Also rain-free through at least Saturday morning, but a bit better of a chance for light rain in the morning, with drenching downpours likely by sunset.



Cool start in the upper 50s with clear skies, with highs approaching 90 for many this afternoon. Stay cool at the Summit County Fair! Also rain-free through at least Saturday morning, but a bit better of a chance for light rain in the morning, with drenching downpours likely by sunset. SNOWBELT REGION: (Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula): Low 60s near the lake to start, and upper 50s inland. Only a touch of patchy fog possible early. The 4th day of the Lake County fair will be the hottest with middle 80s and only high thin clouds, on the increase. Rain stays away until at least Saturday morning, and drenching downpours could wait till midnight into Sunday wee-hours.



Low 60s near the lake to start, and upper 50s inland. Only a touch of patchy fog possible early. The 4th day of the Lake County fair will be the hottest with middle 80s and only high thin clouds, on the increase. Rain stays away until at least Saturday morning, and drenching downpours could wait till midnight into Sunday wee-hours. WEST REGION: (Lorain, Medina, Erie, Huron, Richland and Ashland Counties): A big difference this morning between the mid-50s south of I-71 and near-70 at the lake. Everyone warms up into the mid-to-upper 80s this afternoon, even near 90 along the turnpike in spots like Elyria. An isolated shower or two possible Saturday morning, with downpours developing later Saturday afternoon and evening.



A big difference this morning between the mid-50s south of I-71 and near-70 at the lake. Everyone warms up into the mid-to-upper 80s this afternoon, even near 90 along the turnpike in spots like Elyria. An isolated shower or two possible Saturday morning, with downpours developing later Saturday afternoon and evening. SOUTH REGION: (Wayne, Holmes, Tuscarawas and Carroll Counties): A cool start in the 50s will give way to a hot one with highs in the middle 80s this afternoon. A stray pop-up storm is possible between 7 and 10 p.m. this evening, and a few light rain showers Saturday morning. Heavier rain waits til after 3 p.m. Saturday.



DAILY FORECAST:

Friday: Mostly to partly sunny. Hot & a bit more humid. | High: 87º

Saturday: Isolated AM drizzle. PM showers and storms, mainly after sunset. | High: 81º

Sunday: A few downpours. Flood threat east. Humid but cooler. | High: 79°

Monday: Morning leftover downpours. Drying out PM. | High: 83º

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, warmer. Slim shot of a storm. | High: 86º

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