Trying to dry out after a SOAKED weekend

CLEVELAND — Much of the rain ended overnight with a break from the clouds and widespread rain today. Looks like we could get some sun, especially early and west. There will still be a chance for a few showers, most notably in our southeastern communities to begin the work week.

A cold front will finally end the rain by the end of Tuesday into the wee hours of Wednesday. Behind the front, we will see a cool down for the middle of the week. We may not crack 70 degrees on Wednesday, but it will be warm back to a seasonal level before next weekend.

Rain chances will once again move in for the weekend, with better chances late Sunday.

What To Expect:



Brighter on Monday with a few showers

Showers linger until late Tuesday

Cooler by Wednesday



Daily Breakdown:

Monday: More sunshine with a few showers. | High: 74º

Tuesday: A few more PM T-showers are expected. | High: 77º

Wednesday: Early rain chance and cooler. | High: 68º

Thursday: More sunshine and warmer. | High: 75º

Friday: Isolated rain chance. | High: 76º

Saturday: Possible shower. Partly sunny. | High: 74º

Sunday: Late rain. Partly sunny. | High: 76º

