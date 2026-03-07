Twisters strike the Oklahoma town made famous by 'Twister'

Grant County leaders said tornado sirens went off in Wakita, Oklahoma, around 10:30 Thursday night, prompting some residents to take shelter in a safe location.

Linda Wade, who lives in Wakita and owns the Twister the Movie Museum, said she received multiple warnings before the storms arrived.

"I had several chaser calls last night. Warning me to be prepared. We do have a county building shelter. That's where a lot of us spent a couple of hours last night," Wade said.

Grant County leaders told 2 News Oklahoma one home lost its roof just a few miles west of Medford. Winds also ripped a machinery shed to pieces, with large pieces of debris pushed across the street and down the lagoon blocks down the road.

Power lines got stuck in the road near the reported damage.

Storm chasers from Arkansas, following the storms, made their way to Wakita.

Jesse Bear, a storm chaser with Chase-Ex, said he and others reached out to friends in the area ahead of the storms.

"We look out for our neighbors. On the way here we've got some friends here. We knew that storm was going to be intense and probably a long-tracked storm. So we actually called and texted some friends in the area to let them know that you've got something coming that's going to be serious. You need to be paying attention," Bear said.

Grant County leaders said no injuries from the storms have been reported so far.

The Twister the Movie Museum in Wakita commemorates the 1996 film, parts of which were shot in the city. The movie's 30th anniversary is coming up in May.

This story was originally published by CJ Maclin with the Scripps News Group station in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

