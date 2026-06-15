Two more severe weather days are possible this week

CLEVELAND — Below-average temperatures are here, with highs falling into the upper 60s to near 70 on Monday. Highs will slowly warm to more seasonable levels by the end of the week.

Rain chances will increase once again by Tuesday through the end of the week, with warmer and more humid air moving back into the region.

The next increased threat for stronger storms returns late Wednesday into Thursday.

DAILY FORECAST:

Monday: Partly Sunny. Dry and cooler.| High: 70º

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Isolated evening downpours.| High: 75º

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Scattered evening storms; could be severe.| High: 77º

Thursday: Scattered storms and flooding downpours possible.| High: 81º

Juneteenth: Partly sunny. Stray shower possible.| High: 79º

Saturday: Partly sunny. Seasonable.| High: 83º

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