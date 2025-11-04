Voting for more of today's weather!

CLEVELAND — CHILLY this morning! Frosty in spots but we rebound... quickly! Election day will be perfect voting weather! Still a bit breezy, but only filtered sun today so we'll still jump to near 60º.

It is a cold front parade this week! One after another after another. One already moved through on Monday, and the next cold front is expected tomorrow. Plan on isolated late-day showers on Wednesday. This front will also kick up our winds again! Gusts could reach as high as 40 mph.

Thursday will be dry and cool, but this weekend's third cold front and best opportunity for rain will be en route! Rain, possibly heavy at times, is likely on Friday. Behind the 3rd and 4th cold fronts on Friday and again on Saturday, colder air will filter in over the weekend. This might be cold enough air to support our first flakes of the season late on Sunday and into Monday. 'Tis the season!

The average first snowfall for Cleveland is November 10th, and this would be right on time! Exact timing, totals, and impacts are all a big 'ol question mark this many days away, so be sure to stay tuned!

DAILY FORECAST:

Election Day: Mix of sun and clouds, still cool. | High: 60º

Wednesday: Isolated light rain. Windy. | High: 59º

Thursday: Chilly but dry. | High: 52º

Friday: Rain likely. | High: 57º

Saturday: Few showers. | High: 50º

Sunday: Mainly rain but much cooler. A wet flake late. | High: 40º

