Wait... the sun is back?! Only for a day.

CLEVELAND — The lake effect snow is over...for now. A clipper is zipping well south of the area, so it will be a dry day today. A much-needed brief break with some peeks of sunshine. Temperatures will be cold once again, but many areas will bump up closer to freezing to round out the work week.

Temperatures will be much colder again this weekend, along with more snow. Some of that snow could be significant for parts of the snowbelt.

It is a three-for-one for the weekend, starting with an arctic cold front Saturday morning, a clipper Saturday afternoon & evening, and lake-effect snow Saturday night & Sunday. These three separate entities combined could bring up to six inches of snow, if not more in some locations. Most areas will see between two and four inches. And that arctic cold front will bring more frigid air for the second half of the weekend. Actual lows will approach 10 degrees Sunday morning with fierce wind making it feel like below zero everywhere. Some spots could feel even colder than 10 below!

If you're looking for a thaw... be patient. It's finally showing up midweek next week. A massive area of high pressure will bring warmer weather to three-quarters of the country by the end of next week. We'll be on the northern edge, so 40s will return by Thursday.

DAILY FORECAST:

Today: Cold with a few snow showers, especially south of Akron, in the morning. | High: 32º

Saturday: Cold with some snow likely. | High: 25º

Sunday: Lake effect snow. Colder. | High: 19º

Monday: Drying out. Still cold. | High: 25º

Tuesday: More sunshine, chilly. | High: 33º

Wednesday: Shower possible late. Warmer. | High: 42º

Thursday: Rain showers possible. Warm. | High: 47º

