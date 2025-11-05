Warm but WINDY & wet in a few spots this afternoon

CLEVELAND — It is a cold front parade this week! One after another after another. One already moved through on Monday, and the next cold front is expected today. Plan on a few afternoon and evening t-showers on Wednesday.

This front will also kick up our winds again! For most of NEO, wind gusts will be over 35 mph, but closer to the lake shore, wind gusts over 45 mph will be possible. A wind advisory has been issued for Cuyahoga, Lake, Lorain, and northern Ashtabula Counties from 1 pm to 10 pm Wednesday. An isolated strong storm could bring 50-60 mph winds to the surface as well.

Thursday will be dry and cool, but this week's third cold front and best opportunity for rain will be en route! Rain, possibly heavy at times, is likely on Friday. And winds will be gusty again on Friday. A FOURTH cold front will move through on Saturday with a few more showers and will also usher in much colder air over the weekend. This is looking cold enough to support our first flakes of the season late on Sunday, Monday, and potentially Tuesday with some lake effect. 'Tis the season!

The average first snowfall for Cleveland is November 10th, and this would be right on time! Exact timing, totals, and impacts are all a big 'ol question mark this many days away, so be sure to stay tuned!

DAILY FORECAST:

Wednesday: Few PM T-showers. Windy. | High: 62º

Thursday: Chilly but dry. | High: 52º

Friday: Rain likely. Breezy again. | High: 57º

Saturday: Few showers. | High: 50º

Sunday: Mainly rain but much cooler. A wet flake late. | High: 40º

