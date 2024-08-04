Warm & Dry Sunday

CLEVELAND — Sunday will be a dry, warm, and not as humid across NE Ohio. High temperatures top off in the mid to upper 80s this afternoon, under mostly sunny skies. So Sunday events such as Twins Fest, the Guardians vs. Orioles, and the Medina County Fair will have no worries! But you'll need to keep the sunscreen handy!

Rain chances will begin to make a comeback for the afternoon on Monday, with highs in the mid to upper 80s to begin the new work week. Rain chances will be isolated on Monday, and our northern communities will see that chance. More widespread rain chances will move into the region on Tuesday, but temperatures will be much cooler. Highs will fall into the upper 70s on Tuesday, as a cold front passes through.

Highs will remain below average through the end of the week into the start of next weekend, along with lower humidity levels. Rain chances will be isolated on Wednesday, otherwise we will see dryer weather to round out the week.

What To Expect:



Sunday looks dry & warm

Not as humid

Rain returns Monday

Much cooler mid-week

Daily Breakdown:

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Still Warm. | High: 88°

Monday: Few storms (North). Still Warm. | High: 87°

Tuesday: Scattered storms. Much cooler. | High: 79°

Wednesday: Isolated storm. Less humid. | High: 78°

Thursday: Slim shot for a storm. Pleasant. | High: 78°

Friday: Partly cloudy. | High: 78°

Saturday: Partly cloudy. | High: 78°

