Warm, Mostly Sunny and Dry...Again

CLEVELAND — Another round of dry and warm temperatures across NEO! Tuesday will see highs topping off in the low to mid 80s, but a few of our southern communities could see upper 80s this afternoon! Skies will remain mostly sunny, along with pleasant humidity levels across the region.

So, it is no surprise that the drought will continue to worsen. It has officially been 11 straight days without measurable rain at Cleveland's Hopkins Airport, and that streak is expected to grow to at least 15 days. Looking back at the last 30 days, parts of NEO are running between 5x and 10x below the total amount of rainfall expected for that month-long stretch. This is one of the driest starts to September in years.

So will we ever see rain again!? Rain chances do start to increase on Sunday and into Monday of next week as a large storm approaches from the west. However, the area of high pressure responsible for this hot and dry weather will fight hard to keep that rain away from NEO. So stay tuned for the latest on the rain chances!

In the meantime, you will have to be watering your plants and yards, but we hope you also enjoy the sun and warmth!

DAILY FORECAST:

Tuesday: Bright & very warm, especially inland. Lake breeze lingers. | High: 82º

Wednesday: Bright & very warm. | High: 83º

Thursday: Mostly sunny & very warm. | High: 84º

Friday: A few more clouds. Very warm for September. | High: 81º

Saturday: Partly sunny. Warm. | High: 82º

