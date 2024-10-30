Warm, windy & wet for Trick-or-Treaters this year

CLEVELAND — Warm and windy through mid-week. We're still bright with a mix of sun & clouds but the big story is the wind an the warmth! High temperatures will test records again topping out in the upper 70s. Wind gusts could again top out near 30 mph.

Halloween is Thursday, and Mother Nature has her own tricks for the kids as they gather their treats. Temps are in the middle and upper 70s through the afternoon. Scattered rain rolls in by late afternoon into the evening, which could put a damper on our little ghosts and goblins. Winds will also gust between 30 and 40 mph for the third straight day.

Temps take a dive Friday with highs in the 50s early in the day... dropping further through the day.

*Don't forget we will "Fall Back" to Standard Time on Sunday, November 3rd at 2 AM. So set your Clocks back an hour before you head to bed on Saturday, and check your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors to ensure they are in working order.

Daily Breakdown:

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Very warm for Late October. Blustery.| High: 79º

Halloween: Windy with scattered late-day rain. | High: 73º

Friday: Clearing & cooling through the day. | High: 52º (40s by afternoon)

Saturday: Bright but cooler. | High: 56º

Sunday: More clouds with a shot at a few showers. | High: 60º

