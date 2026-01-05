Warmer and wetter this week chipping at the snowpack in Northern Ohio

CLEVELAND — Looking for a good time to get the car washed? Or take the Christmas lights down? This week is your week. We're thawing out nicely.

Temps today will soar into the lower 40s. With sun!

May get a refreeze tonight from the slush created by our melting snow. Don't let it sneak up on you on Tuesday morning. The rebound continues quickly after sunrise, though. Rebound and rain.

Plan on scattered light rain on Tuesday and again later this week.

The rain later this week will be more impactful. Plan on a few showers Thursday, followed by heavier rain Friday and possibly again Saturday.

DAILY FORECAST:

Monday: Brighter and warmer. | High: 42º

Tuesday: Scattered light rain showers. | High: 45º

Wednesday: Cloudy & cooler but dry. | High: 40º

Thursday: Warmer with a few rain showers. | High: 50º

Friday: Warm and wet with heavy rain likely. | High: 56º

