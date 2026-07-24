Warmer today but we're tracking rain as we wrap up the week

CLEVELAND — After the cool stretch earlier this week, temps continue to climb. We'll see a mix of clouds and sunshine today with highs closer to 80°. Most neighborhoods stay dry, but there's a small chance for an isolated shower, especially south of Route 30.

Saturday looks similar. Very warm. A stray shower can't be ruled out early in the day, mainly east of I-77, but much of the afternoon will be dry with temps reaching the lower 80s.

The weather starts to turn a little more unsettled by the second half of the weekend. A few storms are possible Sunday, and the chance for rain becomes more widespread Monday as another system approaches.

For now, outdoor plans should be in pretty good shape through Saturday. Just don't be surprised if a quick shower pops up nearby.

DAILY FORECAST:

Friday: Mostly sunny. Pleasant. Bit warmer. | High: 79º

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a slim chance of rain. | High: 83º

Sunday: Few showers. Thunder possible. | High: 85º

Monday: Scattered storms. Hot and humid. | High: 88º

Tuesday: Few storms. Cooler but still humid. | High: 81º

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