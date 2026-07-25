Warmer weekend with storms looming

CLEVELAND — Summer weather returns this weekend. That includes the humidity and storms, too. After a cool start in the 50s inland to low 60s along the lakeshore, temperatures finally return to the 80s for Saturday afternoon.

A stray shower can't be ruled out in the afternoon for Ashtabula County; otherwise, much of the afternoon will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds, with temps reaching the lower 80s and slightly more humidity in the air. Any outdoor plans should be in pretty good shape. Don't forget the sunscreen!

The weather starts to turn a little more unsettled by the second half of the weekend. A few storms are possible Sunday afternoon and evening with even more heat and humidity. Temperatures will be flirting with the upper 80s and low 90s on Sunday and Monday.

Speaking of Monday, the chance for rain becomes more widespread as another system approaches. It looks like rounds of showers and storms will be possible. Severe storms that could produce damaging winds will be possible. Heavy rain will also be possible into Tuesday.

We will keep you posted all weekend long regarding the chance for damaging storms early next week. Stay tuned!

DAILY FORECAST:

Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Warmer and a bit more humid. | High: 81º

Sunday: Few showers. Thunder possible. | High: 87º

Monday: Scattered storms. Could be strong or severe. Hot and humid. | High: 90º

Tuesday: Few storms. Cooler but still humid. | High: 79º

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