Warmer, windier and wetter... Some things you need to know as we head into the weekend

CLEVELAND — Warmer air moves in for the weekend, but we will also be dodging rain. Friday isn't a washout but it is wet. Scattered downpours and embedded rumbles of thunder are possible from 9a-6p... That includes the PM rush hour. Highs on Friday should range from near 60º to possibly 70º if you get enough dry time!

Saturday looks mainly dry but windy.Gusts could reach 40mph helping push some warm, moist air into Ohio. That'll keep a least a few thundershowers in the forecast for the afternoon. This should allow our high temperatures to reach up into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Watch for more waves of rain and even thunderstorms Saturday night and again Sunday afternoon and evening. Isolated severe storms are possible Sunday evening. High temperatures on Sunday will be back into the 60s.

Rounds of rain and storms are expected this weekend. Below is a list that gives you an idea of when these waves are expected as of Thursday afternoon. For more details, click this link.



WAVE 1: The wettest may end up being on Friday, with a large area of rain, possibly heavy, rolling in late morning and continuing into the afternoon. We should dry out late in the day.

The wettest may end up being on Friday, with a large area of rain, possibly heavy, rolling in late morning and continuing into the afternoon. We should dry out late in the day. WAVE 2: Saturday will start dry with only a few t-storms until at least the late afternoon/evening.

Saturday will start dry with only a few t-storms until at least the late afternoon/evening. WAVE 3: More widespread rain is expected Saturday night and into Sunday.

More widespread rain is expected Saturday night and into Sunday. WAVE 4: The strongest storms are most likely on Sunday afternoon and evening, with the final round of storms that will linger into early on Monday

We will continue to monitor the potential for the next several days, but the setup could support heavy rain, damaging wind, and maybe even tornadoes across the Midwest and into Ohio. Stay tuned!

Oh, and temperatures will fall again by early next week!

DAILY FORECAST:

Friday: Scattered sownpours. Warm & windy. | High: 63°

Saturday: Few thundershowers. Warmer and windier. | High: 72°

Sunday: Rounds of storms that could be strong or severe. | High: 65°

Monday: Temps fall as rain changes to snow. | High: 42° (Technically, 50s but that's EARLY in the morning)

Tuesday: Cold. Blustery. | High: 40°

