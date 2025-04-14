Warmest we've seen in weeks but it won't last!

CLEVELAND — We're looking GREAT today. Kicking off the work week with 70s! And sun! Plan on filtered sunshine into the afternoon along with a breezy southwest wind. An isolated thunderstorm could pop up this afternoon as they build east and out of Ohio. Enjoy it, because it won't last.

We'll be in the 40s to start Tuesday but stronger northwest winds, scattered rain and MUCH colder air rushes in quickly. Temps drop into the 30s by the evening commute. We'll drop to near freezing by Wednesday morning. We should dry out for the most part but I still can't rule out some snowflakes early Wednesday. Yikes!

The rebound will take a couple days. Plan on 40s Wednesday afternoon, 50s Thursday and near 70º again by Friday.

DAILY FORECAST:

Monday: Warmer but scattered storms are expected. Storms could be strong. Windy. | High: 74º

Tuesday: Temperatures drop. A few lingering and lighter showers.| High: 39º

Wednesday: Isolated shower. Partly sunny.. Still chilly.| High: 48º

Thursday: Partly sunny. Mild temps return.| High: 56º

Friday: Few T'showers. Warmer.| High: 68º

Average highs this time of year are in the upper 50s. We've been so far below that it's tough to remember spring is here. Most of us won't see 50s until Sunday. Expect temperatures in the upper 30s/low 40s Friday and Saturday, 50s return Sunday, and 60s likely return Monday! Hello Spring! A stray rain shower is possible on Friday and Saturday.

Saturday looks mainly dry, and so does Sunday, but clouds do come back, and we cannot rule out a couple of showers on Sunday. There is a better chance for rain and storms on Monday. More warmth on Monday will fuel the potential for storms during the afternoon and evening. We will be watching for anything strong or severe on Monday in our southern counties south of US Route 30.

Following those storms, temperatures will drop AGAIN by Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs only in the 40s.

DAILY FORECAST:

Friday: Cloudy and chilly. Stray showers. | High: 40º

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Still chilly. Stray showers. | High: 44º

Sunday: Rebounding nicely. A few PM t-showers possible. | High: 56º

Monday: Warmer but scattered storms are expected. Storms could be strong. | High: 65º

Tuesday: Temperatures drop. A few lingering and lighter showers.| High: 48º (AM)

