Warming Back Up, Along with Storm Chances

CLEVELAND — It feels a lot more like fall first thing this morning, with many neighborhoods waking up in the 50s under clear skies and plenty of sunshine.

Today's weather stays quiet and comfortable. Expect lots of sun through midday before high clouds begin to increase this afternoon. Temps climb into the mid-80s with very little wind, making for another great late-summer day.

Clouds continue to increase tonight and the breeze starts to pick up. It won't be nearly as cool by Wednesday morning, with most areas holding in the 60s.

Wednesday turns noticeably hotter and more humid. Temps surge into the upper 80s and a few spots could touch 90 degrees by afternoon. That heat and humidity will help fuel thunderstorms late in the day as a cold front moves through.

Some storms could become strong or even damaging, especially during the late afternoon and evening hours. We'll continue to fine-tune the timing and threat as we get closer.

Behind the front, Thursday looks much cooler with highs in the 70s and a few lingering showers possible early. The cooler air doesn't stick around for long, though. Temps bounce back into the 80s for the upcoming weekend.

Power of 5 Regions Highlight: West Region

The entire area enjoys a beautiful day today, but Wednesday's weather will vary by region.

West: The hottest air is likely west of Cleveland, where temps have the best chance of reaching 90 degrees before storms arrive late in the day. Storms approach from the west first so make sure you have a plan and a way to get alerts.

5-Day Forecast

Tuesday: Warmer with Humidity Building. | High: 85º

Wednesday: Warmer and humid with strong afternoon thunderstorms. | High: 88º

Thursday: Cooler. Few showers, especially south. | High: 74º

Friday: Cooler. Partly cloudy. | High: 76º

Saturday: Slim shot of shower. Warmer. | High: 82º

Learn the lingo: The Power of 5 Weather Team wants to get you your forecast closer to home. We have broken NEO into 5 separate and distinct regions. Find your region to get your hyper-local forecast!



Cleveland Metro Region: Cuyahoga County. This region includes cities such as Cleveland, Parma, Westlake, Berea, Strongsville, Independence, Solon, Beachwood, and Euclid. Snowbelt Region: Lake, Geauga, and Ashtabula Counties. This includes cities such as Mentor, Geneva, Ashtabula, Bainbridge, Chardon, Burton, and Orwell. Akron-Canton Region: Summit, Stark, and Portage Counties. This region includes cities such as Akron, Canton, Hudson, Ravenna, Mantua, Alliance, and Canal Fulton. West Region: Lorain, Medina, Erie, Huron, Richland, and Ashland Counties. This region includes cities such as Lorain, Wellington, Medina, Lodi, Ashland, Mansfield, Willard, and Sandusky. South Region: Wayne, Holmes, Tuscarawas, Carroll Counties. This region includes Wooster, Millersburg, New Philadelphia, Strasburg, Mineral City, Carrollton, and Newcomerstown

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