Warming back up with storm chances to end the workweek

CLEVELAND — A touch of patchy fog inland will quickly fade to sunshine with lots of it expected this afternoon. The temps will surge from the 50s, through the 60s, and into the 70s for everyone except at the immediate lakeshore.

There is a slim chance for a couple of pop-up storms after 3 p.m. through sunset, mainly south and west. Highs once again will top out in the mid to upper 70s, so the temperatures will be high enough for storm development, although the humidity is not as high.

We warm up even more on Friday. Highs are expected to be on either side of 80 degrees! But there is a much better chance for rain, for the entire News 5 viewing area. Storms are possible for the evening commute on the west side, overspreading areawide for the late evening hours. Have the umbrellas for Friday evening plans. The rain should clear out pretty early on Saturday, and most of the weekend looks dry and seasonable with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Another chance for storms returns early next week. Current timing brings storms in late Monday into early Tuesday.

DAILY FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny and warmer. Stray PM t-storm S&W. | High: 77º

Friday: Very warm & windy with storms by sunset. | High: 81º

Saturday: Storms possible early, more seasonable after. | High: 60º

Sunday: Partly cloudy and dry. | High: 59º

Monday: Scattered storms return. Warming up. | High: 72º

Tuesday: Few showers. Cooler again. | High: 65º

Wednesday: Partly sunny and cooler. | High: 60º

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