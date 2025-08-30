Warming up through Labor Day weekend

CLEVELAND — It is a spooky cold start to our Saturday with some patchy fog departing and low temperatures in the 40s. Cleveland's 46-degree low is the coldest start in nearly three months, and a start that is typical for the second half of October, not August.

The holiday weekend will start chilly, with high temperatures about 10 degrees below average, but a warming trend is expected the rest of the three-day stretch. Plan for upper 60s along the lakeshore to the low 70s inland on Saturday, mid to upper 70s on Sunday, and upper 70s to low 80s by Labor Day! You should be able to get in one more visit to the area pools before they close after LDW.

It will stay dry the entire weekend under a ridge of high pressure. It will be warm again on Tuesday, but storm chances look to return by Tuesday evening. Another powerful cold front is expected to take aim at our region next week. Storms are most likely on Wednesday and Thursday. Following the storms, temperatures are expected to drop again by the end of next week with highs only in the 60s once again. Lows will likely drop into the 40s.

DAILY FORECAST:

Saturday: More sun but only slightly warmer. | High: 68º

Saturday Night: Chilly again, staying quiet.|Low: 52º

Sunday: Super bright and a bit warmer. | High: 74º

Labor Day: Seasonable sunshine! | High: 79º

Tuesday: Still warm. PM Storms possible south. | High: 82º

Wednesday: Storms likely. | High: 76º

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter