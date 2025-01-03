Warnings and advisories in effect as we head into the weekend with more lake effect snow

Lake Effect Snow Warnings in effect for Lake, Geauga, & Ashtabula Counties from 7am Friday through 7am Sunday morning for potential heavy lake effect snow.

Lake Effect Snow Warnings in effect for Cuyahoga, Summit, & Portage Counties from 7am Friday through 7pm Saturday evening. 3-6 inches of snow possible in heavier snow bands.

Winter Weather Advisories for Lorain, Medina, Stark, Trumbull & Mahoning Counties from 7am Friday through 1pm Saturday afternoon. 2-5 inches of snow possible in snow bands.

Winter Weather Advisories for Tuscarawas, Carroll, Columbiana, & Coshocton Counties until 10am Friday morning. 1-3 inches of snow possible.

More lake effect snow bands setting up on the heels of our morning snow. Some of the bands will have Lake Huron and even Lake Michigan connections. That means a few spots in very narrow bands across the lake effect snow warned counties could see 6 inches or more of snow late Friday through the day on Saturday. A couple of spots in Geauga and Ashtabula Counties could top 10 inches.

Another stronger Winter Storm approaches the Ohio Valley Sunday night & Monday. Parts of our viewing area could be impacted with more snow. We will have to wait and see where the storm center goes before we can predict where and how much snow will fall here on Monday. Stay tuned!

The pattern of cold, breezy and at times snow looks to continue. Prep now for a couple weeks of cold, snow and wind.

DAILY FORECAST:

Friday: Cold with a few snow showers. Squalls possible.| High: 29º

Saturday: Colder with lake effect snow. Squalls possible.| High: 25º

Sunday: Cold & Cloudy. Snow showers late. | High: 26º

Monday: More snow expected. Cold temps. | High: 29º

Tuesday: Lake effect snow. | High: 27º

