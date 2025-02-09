Watch your step! It is still slick outside, but the weather will be much quieter today

CLEVELAND — It is cold and slick out the door - especially on anything untreated. Use extreme caution while walking outside today.
Other than a few snow showers, things will be much quieter on Sunday, not impacting Super Bowl Plans for most.
More active weather returns by mid-next week; with more snow and a wintry mix possible by late Wednesday into Thursday. Valentine's Day looks chilly, but with only isolated snow showers.
ANOTHER winter storm then aims NEO by next weekend. Temperatures will struggle to get above freezing for most of the next seven days and below average temperatures (just like January) is the name of the game for much of the month.
Stay safe and warm!
DAILY FORECAST:
Sunday: Cold air lingers with snow flurries possible. | High: 31º
Monday: Sun & clouds, cold. | High: 28º
Tuesday: More clouds with another shot at snow. | High: 31º
Wednesday: Wintry mix possible. | High: 29º
Thursday: Watching closely. Wintry mess. | High: 29º
St. Valentine's Day: Few snow showers. | High: 32º
