Waves of storms continue on Wednesday

CLEVELAND — It's feeling much more like June, rather than mid-April across Northeast Ohio, but we will have to dodge rounds of storms.

Waves of storms will continue for much of this week. Each round will dictate how the next wave unfolds. Today looks to be the most active day this week for storm coverage.

They'll likely be the strongest and most widespread we see all week.

Two more waves are expected on Wednesday.



Rain & storms will be sliding in from the north during the early morning. These storms look to weaken as they move inland. Another line of storms is expected during the afternoon and evening on Wednesday.

We will be watching for severe storms. Heavy rain and damaging winds will be possible, but isolated hail and even an isolated tornado will be possible.

After that, plan for a similar story for Thursday with additional storms expected that could also be strong.

We dry up on Friday...and that is the pick of the week because MORE storms that could be strong or severe roll through Saturday afternoon and evening.

Those storms will be ahead of a cold front that will usher in much colder temperatures by Sunday. A stray flake could even be possible on Sunday and Monday!

DAILY FORECAST:

Wednesday: More widespread storms, coming in waves.| High: 79°

Thursday: More storms are possible. | High: 75°

Friday: Drying out early. | High: 70º

Saturday: More heat, more humidity, more storms, more severe potential. | High: 80º

Sunday: Temps crash, stray flakes. | High: 47º

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