Waves of strong storms; flooding & power outages

CLEVELAND —

Storms Return Today With Heavy Rain and Flooding Concerns

Keep the rain gear handy. Another stalled boundary will spark more rounds of storms across Northeast Ohio today.

A few storms are possible this morning before activity eases up for a few hours around midday. Don't let that break fool you. Storms are expected to fire back up this afternoon and evening as temps climb into the lower 80s.

Heavy rain is the main concern, especially in areas that picked up a lot of rain recently. Flash flooding could develop quickly under the strongest storms. Frequent lightning will also make outdoor plans tough at times.

Some communities dealt with power outages Monday, and today's stronger storms could bring similar issues. A few storms may produce damaging wind gusts and large hail.

Power of 5 Regions Spotlight: South and West Regions

The West Region will be first in line for today's stronger storms. A few storms are possible this morning, but the better chance arrives this afternoon as storms move east. Heavy rain is the primary concern and could quickly lead to localized flooding, especially in areas that experienced flooding last night. Frequent lightning will accompany the strongest storms.

Power outages remain a concern after yesterday's storms, and a few cells could pack enough punch to produce damaging wind gusts and large hail. Keep an eye on the radar if you have outdoor plans, as conditions can change quickly through the afternoon and evening.

Regional Weather

The South Region faces many of the same threats today, but storms will likely arrive later than areas to the west. The biggest concern is heavy rain and the potential for flash flooding, particularly if multiple rounds track over the same locations. Large elevation changes in the South Region, in addition to flat low-lying areas, tend to create high flood risks. Roads and low-lying areas could see standing water develop in a short amount of time.

Like the West Region, isolated power outages are possible where the strongest storms move through. While flooding is the top concern, a few stronger storms could also produce gusty winds and large hail. Keep a close watch on the forecast through the late afternoon and evening as storms shift into southern portions of Northeast Ohio.

Regional Weather

Better Weather Ahead

Storm chances drop a bit Wednesday, although it will stay very humid with a few pop-up storms around.

Thursday and Friday look like the pick of the week. Humidity finally starts to back off, and we'll see more dry time heading into the end of the workweek.

5-Day Forecast

Tuesday: Waves of strong storms, elevated flood threat. | High: 82º

Wednesday: A few t-showers. | High: 80º

Thursday: Isolated t-showers. | High: 81º

Friday: Isolated t-showers. | High: 78º

Saturday: A few storms. | High: 79º

Learn the lingo: The Power of 5 Weather Team wants to get you your forecast closer to home. We have broken NEO into 5 separate and distinct regions. Find your region to get your hyper-local forecast!



Cleveland Metro Region: Cuyahoga County. This region includes cities such as Cleveland, Parma, Westlake, Berea, Strongsville, Independence, Solon, Beachwood and Euclid. Snowbelt Region: Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula Counties. This includes cities such as Mentor, Geneva, Ashtabula, Bainbridge, Chardon, Burton and Orwell. Akron-Canton Region: Summit, Stark and Portage Counties. This region includes cities such as Akron, Canton, Hudson, Ravenna, Mantua, Alliance, and Canal Fulton. West Region: Lorain, Medina, Erie, Huron, Richland and Ashland Counties. This region includes cities such as Lorain, Wellington, Medina, Lodi, Ashland, Mansfield, Willard, and Sandusky. South Region: Wayne, Holmes, Tuscarawas, Carroll Counties. This region includes Wooster, Millersburg, New Philadelphia, Strasburg, Mineral City, Carrollton, and Newcomerstown

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