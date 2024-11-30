We are done yet! Lake effect snow will continue to hammer NEO this weekend

LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING for Lake and Ashtabula counties has been extended until Tuesday morning due to the ongoing lake-effect snow. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for Cuyahoga County and Geauga County from Sunday afternoon until Monday evening. Heavy lake-effect snow is ongoing across the warning area at this time and will continue through the weekend.

Heavy snow, one to two inches per hour, is likely where the snow band persists. Another foot or more could fall this weekend in the warned area. Travel along the I-90 corridor through Lake & Ashtabula Counties is very treacherous. Motorists should be prepared for dangerous road conditions in squalls.

It looks like a textbook scenario for HEAVY lake effect snow lasting days. That means one inch to two inches per hour snowfall rates will drop visibility to zero and drop intense amounts of snow in a short period of time. Snow totals could reach over 12 inches each day where snow squalls persist.

It's all fueled by much colder air spilling into Northern Ohio. Very few snow showers are possible area-wide. The main focus will be lake-effect snow squalls east of Cleveland in the snow belt, but on Sunday the lake-effect snow bands are expected to move farther inland and farther west, bringing the threat of heavy snow to more communities, such as eastern Cuyahoga and northern Geauga County. There will be a sharp cut-off of snow fall totals, even in southern Cuyahoga County.

DAILY FORECAST:

Saturday: Lake effect snow showers. Squalls east. Breezy, cold. again.| High: 27º

Sunday: Lake effect snow showers. Squalls east. Cold.| High: 30º

Monday: Lake effect snow showers. Squalls possible. | High: 33º

Tuesday: Lake effect snow fading. | High: 32º

