A Freeze Warning has been issued for all of NEO for Wednesday night

Brrr! Temperatures have already plummeted in the last 24 hours, and the digits will continue to drop this evening and tonight. Plan for a freezing night...literally.

Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 will be possible. Therefore, the National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a freeze warning for every county in the Power of 5 viewing area. The warning is in effect from midnight until 10 a.m. Thursday.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

For perspective, it feels more like late February than late April. During late April, Northeast Ohio typically wakes up to temps in the mid-40s with afternoon temps in the mid-60s. Tonight's lows are expected to be about 10-15 degrees below average, with temps bottoming out in the upper 20s and low 30s. Stay warm tonight! Temperatures will swiftly rebound by this weekend. Get ready for 70s and 80s!

