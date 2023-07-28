A Heat Advisory is in effect before strong to severe storms return

A Heat Advisory will be in effect for most of Northeast Ohio on Friday. Lake County and northern Ashtabula County are excluded from the advisory since temps are expected to be cooler in those areas. The advisory is in place from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. If you have to be outside, drink plenty of water and stay hydrated. It is important to know the symptoms of excessive heat exposure. It might surprise you to hear that the Number 1 deadliest severe weather type is heat! You can read more about heat-related illnesses at the bottom of this article and scary symptoms to look out for during hot summer days.

There is also an air quality alert in effect for Friday. If you have breathing problems, are elderly or have young kids - limit your outdoor time today and do not overexert yourself.

Temperatures are forecast to climb into the upper 80s to the mid 90s with the heat index reaching the upper 90s and triple digits thanks to higher humidity/higher dew points.

However, the forecast will be touch and go today. Storms are expected to increase later, but the exact timeline will dictate our forecast tremendously. We will continue to monitor storm development and progression throughout the day. Storms are expected to increase by this afternoon and evening.

If storms arrive earlier, it will result in cooler temperatures and a better chance for severe storms. Yes, once again, strong to severe storms will be possible. The Storm Prediction Center has placed all of our viewing area in a slight risk for severe storms today and tonight. The main threat will be damaging straight-line winds, but all severe weather will be possible including heavy rain leading to flash flooding, lightning, hail and isolated tornadoes.

A flood watch is also in effect through Saturday morning. More information can be found here.

The storms today are being brought to us by a cold front. So regardless of how today plays out with timing of storms, this cold front will drop our temperatures and the humidity. Note the dramatic drop in how it will feel from Friday to Sunday. It will be a lot more refreshing and below average for late July throughout the weekend.

HEAT RELATED ILLNESSES: Signs and symptoms

When the body heats too rapidly to cool itself properly, or when too much fluid or salt is lost through dehydration or sweating, body temperature rises and you or someone you care about may experience a heat-related illness. Below are three heat-related illnesses and what to look out for when it is very hot and humid.

Heat cramps may be the first sign of heat-related illness, and may lead to heat exhaustion or stroke. Symptoms include painful muscle cramps and spasms usually in the legs and abdomen and heavy sweating. You can apply firm pressure on cramping muscles or gently massage to relieve spasms. Give sips of water unless the person complains of nausea, then stop giving water. Seek immediate medical attention if cramps last longer than 1 hour.

Heat Exhaustion is more serious and includes heavy sweating, weakness or tiredness, cool, pale, clammy skin; fast, weak pulse, muscle cramps, dizziness, nausea or vomiting, headache, or fainting. If you notice these symptoms, move the person to a cooler environment, preferably a well-air-conditioned room. Loosen clothing. Apply cool, wet cloths or have the person sit in a cool bath. Offer sips of water. If the person vomits more than once, seek immediate medical attention if the person vomits, symptoms worsen or last longer than 1 hour

Heat Stroke is the most dangerous heat-related illness. Symptoms include throbbing headache, confusion, nausea, dizziness, body temperature above 103°F, hot, red, dry, or damp skin, rapid and strong pulse, fainting, and/or loss of consciousness. If you notice any of these symptoms call 911 or get the victim to a hospital immediately. Heat stroke is a severe medical emergency. Delay can be fatal. Move the victim to a cooler, preferably air-conditioned, environment. Reduce body temperature with cool cloths or a bath. Use a fan if heat index temperatures are below the high 90s. A fan can make you hotter at higher temperatures. Do NOT give fluids.

